KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Partners with TopOn to Enable Kid Safe Ads in TopOn Smart Mediation Tool

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, and owner of the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, and the KIDOZ publisher SDK, announced today that it has partnered with TopOn, a leader in ad mediation technology (https://www.toponad.com/monetization).

Kidoz and TopOn have created an official plugin that any TopOn customer can use to easily activate Kidoz ads inside their app. TopOn is the owner of the TopOn Smart Mediation Tool that app owners use to optimize the advertising revenue that they can earn by enabling multiple advertising networks, such as Kidoz, in a custom waterfall of ads. TopOn clients requested a Kidoz plugin so they can offer Kid-Safe advertising inside their apps.

The Kidoz Safe Advertising Network is COPPA & GDPR compliant, brand safe, fully hand curated, and reaches more than 300 million children every month. Leading brands such as Mattel, Lego, Disney, Crayola and more, create awareness with kids by launching Kid Safe ads on the Kidoz Network. TopOn is a leader in mediation technology in China and now thousands of new apps have the opportunity to access Kidoz ad inventory. Kidoz is certified compliant by Google and is one of the very few networks whose methodologies are compliant with Apple's strict advertising guidelines.

"TopOn is a leader in smart mediation technology and is excited to bring kid-safe advertising opportunities to our app developers globally," said Harry Yang, CMO from TopOn. "TopOn focused on building a one-stop traffic management system for thousands of app partners globally. We are excited to bring a new advertising partner, Kidoz, to our app publishers, which can help publishers enrich the kid-safe demand source."

"We are excited to partner with TopOn to be an officially supported plugin of the TopOn system," said Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "The Kidoz system brings a unique inventory of advertisers that is both brand and kid safe. As the privacy and safety of children are increasing concerns for parents, governments, and app users partnering with TopOn was ideal as their Smart Mediation Tools are known and trusted by many app developers world-wide and we can increase our global usage when they activate our advertising inventory. Kidoz approval from Google and Apple have made Kidoz the most popular mobile network for Kid-Safe publishers and our growth is a result of our high performing media and highly engaged users. Our partnership with TopOn is excellent development for Kidoz and we look forward to working together."

About TopOn

TopOn, Guangzhou, China, is an ad mediation platform that helps global app developers to find a perfect fit for your monetization strategy. Based on the intelligent mediation management tool by big data, TopOn provides developers with convenient monetization management functions such as waterfall layering, header bidding, segment group, A/B test, cross-promotion, API management, etc., to quickly implement refined operation strategies. At the same time, it is equipped with multi-dimensional data reports, accurately compares the advertising platform API data and displays in detail key data such as user duration, advertising display frequency, DEU, LTV, retention, etc., to help developers maximize advertising revenue. On May 2020, TopOn announced the completion of tens of millions of yuan in Pre-A round financing. The investor was Shanghai Xianqin Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the popular Kid-Safe mobile network. Engaging more than 300 million kids a month across our leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids' brands, content publishers and families. KIDOZ is certified safe by Google and Apple approved for use in the App Store. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

