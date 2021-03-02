Goldplay Mining Inc.: Goldplay Announces Private Placement of up to $900,000

Not for Distribution in United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Unit") and common shares of the Company (the "Non-FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (collectively, the "Offering").

The FT Units Offering will consist of up to 2,352,900 FT Units at a price of $0.17 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $400,000. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one FT share (within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-FT common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of one year from closing of the private placement.

The Non-FT Units Offering will be comprised of up to 3,333,300 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Non-FT Unit for total proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Non-FT Unit will be comprised of one common share and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of one year from closing of the private placement.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to fund phase one of Company's 2021 exploration program on Company's Scottie West Project located in the Golden Triangle of BC. The proceeds from the Non-FT Units will be used for general corporate purposes.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The Company may pay a finder's fee for the sale of the FT Units and Non-FT Units.

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company focused on exploring and advancing gold copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions that host the potential for making world class discoveries. Goldplay has received conditional acceptance to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The listing on the Exchange is anticipated to occur on or about March 20, 2021 under the trading symbol "AUC". The trading symbol has been chosen to reflect Company's focus on Gold ("AU") and Copper ("C").

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, and other associated matters. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to finalize and secure the exploration application with the Portugal government or that it will be able to list its common shares on the Exchange as contemplated. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the outcome of exploration results may not be as currently expected, that the listing on a stock exchange may not happen on a timely basis, or at all. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

