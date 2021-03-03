Tier One Silver Inc.: Tier One Silver Closes C$13.45 Million Equity Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Tier One Silver ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased and completed its non-brokered private placement announced February 11, 2021 from C$10 million to C$13,454,463 through the issuance of 13,454,463 common shares (the "Shares") at an offering price of C$1.00 per Share. A total of C$312,650 was paid in fees and commissions. The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to fund the upcoming drill program at the Curibaya project, continued exploration at the Company's portfolio of projects and for general working capital. In addition, the TSX Venture Exchange's consideration of Tier One's application to list its common shares on the TSXV is in progress. The Company will update shareholders with the listing status as information becomes available.

A Message from Peter Dembicki, President, CEO & Director:

"As a result of the considerable demand by quality investors in our financing, we decided to increase the amount raised. The additional funds will allow Tier One to complete initial drill programs on two of our projects, putting the Company in a stronger financial position to take on the exciting endeavour of making significant discoveries in Peru."

"We believe the Curibaya project represents a premier large-scale, high-grade silver exploration opportunity globally and we look forward to drilling it early in the second quarter. We appreciate the continued support from shareholders and insiders in these financings and are pleased to welcome new investors."

About Tier One

Tier One Silver is a precious metals exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the exploration and discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in southwest Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company's exploration assets in Peru include: Emilia, Coastal Batholith, the Huilacollo project and the flagship project, Curibaya, which is rapidly advancing toward its first drill program. Tier One is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings with a targeted completion at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

