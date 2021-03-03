St Kitts and Nevis Receives 20K COVID Vaccinations from India, Prime Minister Calls for Increased International Vaccine Sharing

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis began rolling out its mass vaccine programme after receiving 20,000 vaccinations from India. Despite its international borders opening on October 31st, St Kitts and Nevis continues to be one of the least impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting only 33 cases, no current community spread and zero deaths overall. Prime Minister Timothy Harris has called for all citizens of the dual-island nation to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Additionally, Prime Minister Harris addressed the importance of vaccine sharing globally, asking wealthier nations to assist developing countries. He addressed the need for greater access to the vaccine and for it to be distributed in an efficient means.

"I call on the G7 countries of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, as well as the EU to make vaccines available to those nations in need in a timely manner," PM Harris said. "We are grateful for the generous amounts being contributed by these nations to the COVAX vaccine fund but urge them to go further and faster, as the indicative quantities do not meet the threshold of herd immunity," he added.

The Prime Minister also thanked India for its generosity. The two nations have enjoyed a close relationship due to their standing in the Commonwealth and shared history as British colonies. Additionally, St Kitts and Nevis is home to a sizeable Indian population, from businessmen to students, which only continues to grow thanks to the nation's Citizenship by Investment Programme.

Les Khan, CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, highlighted this in a recent webinar with The Economic Times: "Here, in St Kitts and Nevis, is the Windsor University that deals with hundreds of Indians who come to pursue medical studies. It is headed by persons of Indian descent. In all aspects of our economic areas, we have Indians who have found a welcoming place and are contributing in a constructive way to nation-building. We are open, and we will be most comfortable in having them come and be part of our economic landscape."

Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has been operating the world's first and longest-standing CBI Programme, which welcomes foreign investors to become citizens of the nation once contributing to a government fund. Due to its vast experience and longevity, the programme is considered the 'Platinum Standard' within the investment migration realm. Revenue generated under it has contributed to national development projects in tourism, healthcare, education and more.

Meanwhile, investors who gain access to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship unlock benefits ranging from increased travel mobility, financial freedom and the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come, establishing a future legacy for your family. They also gain the right to live, work and study in an idyllic setting where the rule of law is widely respected.

