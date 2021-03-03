GPO Plus graduates to a premium market and begins trading on March 2, 2021

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a diversified corporation operating industry specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO's), is thrilled to announce its successful upgrade to the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB). GPO Plus's common stock will be listed on OTCQB effective today, March 2, 2021, and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "GPOX".





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7313/75901_5e17804bb499ba8b_001full.jpg

"We are excited to uplist and begin trading on the OTCQB exchange as it upgrades our position in the public markets and is an important step towards our long-term growth plan to maximize shareholder value," said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. "We are hopeful this uplisting will provide better access to capital by advancing our shares to a more robust trading market providing for more active trading. To date, GPOX has been quietly proving its business model and listing on OTCQB intends to trigger multiple events including the launch of our shareholder communications strategy, attracting talented management, and introduction to additional expansion capital."

The Company previously announced that the decision to graduate to the OTCQB® Venture Market was part of GPOX's strategy to provide greater market exposure while demonstrating to its investors and the investment community its positive momentum and growth and management accomplished the goal ahead of schedule. The purpose of uplisting to the OTCQB is to broaden its shareholder base and enhance the Company's visibility within the investment community, notably to institutional investors. GPOX anticipates increased awareness of its expanding business model and growth opportunity as a result of listing on OTCQB.

GPOX's common shares are eligible for electronic settlement and transfer in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

The OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB®), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for developing entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions and qualifications. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB® provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB® Venture Market is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC whereas the OTC Pink is not. The majority of broker dealer's trade stocks on the OTCQB® Venture Market. Historically, this has resulted in improved liquidity and awareness for companies that ascend to the OTCQB® Venture Market tier.

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:

Once you Activate your GPOX IR Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

About GPO Plus, Inc. (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPO Plus (OTCQB: GPOX) is a publicly traded diversified corporation operating industry specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO). The main holdings are HealthGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the Healthcare industry, and cbdGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the CBD and Hemp industry. In addition, GPO Plus offers professional services through GPOPRO Services. For more information please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPOX IR Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GPO Plus's Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75901