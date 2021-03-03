Using global intellectual-property initiatives to sustainable growth

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it ranked first among Japanese firms and third globally in terms of international patent applications filed in 2020 according to an announcement by the Switzerland-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on March 2. The high rankings reflect Mitsubishi Electric's strategic positioning of intellectual property (IP) as a crucial business resource, including for R&D to support the company's sustainable growth.

Mitsubishi Electric has been actively filing international patent applications in line with its globalizing business. The company has ranked first among Japanese companies for six consecutive years within the top five internationally for seven consecutive years. Mitsubishi Electric has been particularly active in filing patent applications related to IoT- and AI-supported solutions in recent years.

