Kingman Minerals Ltd.: Kingman Drills Mohave Project and Past Producing Rosebud Mine Area: Hole MH-02

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:KGS) (FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kingman is continuing to drill the Mohave Project in the Rosebud Mine area. The five core holes are proposed to various directional depths within a southeast to northwest trend focused on historic exploration data effectively exploring two federal lode claims for metallic resources.

Figure 1 - example of core removed from second of five proposed drill holes. Encountered sulfide/galena veinlets to 2cm wide at around 271 ft (82.6 m). The sulfides and galena were deposited in fractures and in the intrusive breccia by hydrothermal fluids that are responsible for the gold and silver mined in the historic workings.

MH-02 is expected to intersect two mineralized veins on either side of a rhyolite dike, as were seen in MH-01 and are exposed and have been sampled in the historic underground workings. The drilling is expected to verify the thickness and grade of the veins recorded in previous exploration activity reports.

"Kingman is extremely pleased with the drilling to date. We successfully intersected the two veins we had expected which reinforced that our calculations were exactly on target. Should this continue to be the case, (and we expect that it will), the Company will proceed immediately with the next round of permits and a Phase II drill program "stated Sandy MacDougall, Chairman and Director.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Kingman's Mohave Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.

The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 71 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

