Just as Australia thought its pioneering days were over, it has become the first country in the world to sell General Electric's new solar inverters.From pv magazine Australia A Chinese company, GoodWe, is now manufacturing General Electric-branded inverters for the Australian solar market. The GE Solar Inverter range includes three inverter solutions, the first of which is a single-phase inverter aimed at the residential sector. The second is also for rooftop solar systems, but is larger, while the third is a a three-phase inverter aimed at the commercial and industrial sector. GE says it selected ...

