Nasdaq Riga: FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" takeover bid

On March 1, 2021 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" mandatory takeover bid by Duke I S.à r.l. in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 1. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" (Target company): Duke I S.à r.l., registered with reg. No. B247170, registered office: 11-13 Boulevard de la Foire, L-1528 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg). Duke I S.à r.l. owns 19 872 715 shares of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra", which corresponds to 83.14% of the total number of the company shares. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 0.54 EUR. AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" has been subject to legal protection proceedings, in accordance to the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 74, part (7), the share repurchase price in the mandatory takeover bid should be the liquidation value. According to the information provided in the prospectus, the liquidation value is 0 EUR. The offerer proposes to repurchase shares at the nearest monetary value, which corresponds to the average purchase price of the majority stake per share. 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) calendar days, from the day when information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" is published. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.