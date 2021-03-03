Harvia Oyj: Harvia invests in additional production capacity in Finland

Harvia is investing in increasing the production capacity of its Muurame factory in Finland by expanding the factory and acquiring new machinery. The total value of the investment, including the new machinery, is approximately EUR 2.5 million.



The investment in Muurame will be used for the construction of a production hall of approximately 1,200 m2, where the company will install a new production line. Compared to the current production lines, the new line will have lower maintenance costs, a higher utilization rate and smaller environmental impacts. The investment will directly increase the capacity of the production phase prior to assembly by approximately 20% and enables building additional capacity for the electric heater assembly hall. A new layout, to be implemented following the new expansion, will also improve the efficiency of internal logistics. Production in the new hall is estimated to begin in December 2021.



"Demand in the sauna and spa market has remained strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Harvia's production at Muurame has increased, and this investment will enable us to further expand Harvia's heater production, raise the level of automation at the Muurame factory, and further improve the productivity and efficiency of our operations," says Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, Harvia Plc.

Earlier in February 2021, Harvia announced an investment into a new production facility in the USA. "Together, these investments will advance our strategy and especially one of its cornerstones - continuous improvement of productivity," Pajuharju says. Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers. Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

