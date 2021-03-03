Today the Procter Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares its latest advancements toward packaging circularity in Europe which deliver against its "Ambition 2030" goals to reduce virgin plastic usage by 50% and reach 100% recyclability or reusability by 2030.

Consistent with the European Green Recovery and its aspiration to shift to a more circular economy,P&G has been the first FMCG company to join the RecyClass initiative, a certification approach for recycling requirements to help deliver the goal of making plastic packaging circular with traceability along the whole value chain. P&G obtained a record high of 12 product and technology approvals on its packaging across Hair Care, Home Care and Fabric Care brands confirming they meet the Design-for-Recycling criteria guidelines determined by RecyClass.

P&G Shave Care brands, Gillette and Venus are making strides to eliminate 545 metric tons of plastic over a year by moving to recyclable carton packaging, ia.e. the equivalent of over 55 million water bottles. Moving towards a reuse model breathes longevity into existing products to minimise waste. Household haircare brands, Head and Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie launched at scale a new reusable 100% aluminium bottle alongside its recyclable refill pouch, made using 60% less plastic, enabling consumers to maximise product lifecycles.

"Much has changed in the last year, but our commitment to enabling and inspiring positive impacts through our supply chain, our brands and our partnerships has remained the same," said Virginie Helias, P&G Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are innovating to accelerate the development of the circular economy: from spearheading the Holy Grail intelligent sorting concept, reducing our use of virgin petroleum plastic and increasing recycled material content to developing alternative refill models at scale. This is a combination of innovation and collective action."

Reducing plastic use and increasing circularity

RecyClass' key focus is to drive plastic packaging circularity P&G is named as the first FMCG company to join the initiative, an independent platform originated from Plastic Recyclers Europe (PRE). P&G has received 12 product and technology approvals for its brands Oral B, Tide, Ariel and more, all of whom have redesigned their packs to make them recyclable and meet the RecyClass requirements. This cross-industry collaboration is essential to drive scale and deliver on P&G's circularity goals.

Higher recycled content means reducing dependency upon fossil fuel. More than 10,000 tonnes of recycled plastic are now used every year across P&G Fabric and Home Care brands in Fairy, Mr Proper, Swiffer and Lenor

Breathing new life into existing materials by efficient recycling

Recyclable packaging is often the most familiar starting point to engage with the notion of a circular economy. Improving the recycling rates is essential to bring a new life for exiting materials. Led by P&G in 2015, Project HolyGrail is an award-winning technology, designed to enhance packaging waste sorting in the EU with the objective to improve both the quality and quantity of recycled plastic. This watermarking technology is gaining momentum and is now expanding as part of AIM, the European Brands Association, key initiatives. More than 120 companies from across the value chain are participating in this pioneering project. Outside sorting, data management and consumer engagement are key pillars to the initiative. Increasing consumer participation and adopting advanced sorting technologies, are essential to improve the recycling rates in Europe. P&G is hopeful that this effort to demonstrate the potential of the technology will be recognised by the European Commission and incorporated into their plans for the reform of the Packaging Packaging Waste Directive.

Beyond efficient sorting, to enable circularity, easy-to-recycle materials should be used at scale. Ensuring packaging remains functional whilst meeting the requirements for recycling systems across Europe is crucial to P&G's innovation work.

In Europe, P&G's Fabric Home care brands including Ariel, Lenor and Dash pods bags and Fairy Automatic Dishwashing capsules bagsstarted transitioning from a multilayer, non-recyclable flexible packaging to a single layer, recyclable packaging made of Polyethylene. This new packaging follows local eco-design criteria, to ensure the films are compatible within local recycling streams. Improving the packaging of everyday items such as Oral B's first HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) tubes is another example of how millions of households can now recycle their toothpaste packaging in existing streams. In the same bathroom, Gillette and Venus have introduced brand new modern and sustainable packaging on their refillable razors range, which sees the brand switch from plastic packaging to recyclable cardboard packaging.

Break the cycle, to end waste through Reuse

Moving towards a consumer reuse consumption model breathes longevity into existing products to minimise waste. P&G enters the next phase with LOOP following pilot programs in New York and Paris. The 18 months pilot has taught us the importance of disruptive, innovative refillable packaging that delights and is convenient. Through e-commerce expansion, LOOP is looking to derive more consumer insights such as purchase cycles, the preferred offers and the environmental impact at use. More learnings are essential to secure a reuse Model which delivers all the environmental and the consumer benefits.

In addition, the cross-industry efforts with LOOP, P&G is innovating with a breakthrough scaled model on reuse. P&G Hair Care brands Head Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie are nowable to make huge difference to how people combat bathroom waste. A new reusable 100% aluminium bottle and recyclable refill pouch en-masse is now available in many stores across Europe. This will enable 200 million European households to recycle, reduce and reuse. This will result in 300 million fewer plastic bottles being produced yearly.

FOR IMAGES, FACT SHEETS, AND MORE RELATED TO THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, PLEASE VISIT OUR MULTIMEDIA SITE (P&G Circular Economy 2021)

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

For the P&G's progress on sustainability and its "Ambition 2030", refer to the company's Citizenship Report, issued in December 2021. P&G's goals include:

P&G's 20 leadership brands including Always, Ariel, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Head Shoulders, Pantene, Pampers, and Tide will enable and inspire responsible consumption through packaging that is 100% recyclable or reusable, launching more sustainable innovations, and building trust through transparency and sharing our safety science. P&G also aims to a 50% reduction of virgin plastic by 2030. Supply Chain: P&G manufacturing sites will cut greenhouse gas emissions in half, and will purchase enough renewable electricity to power 100% of our plants. Furthermore, the company has committed be carbon neutral for the decade by advancing a series of Natural Climate Solutions with leading NGOs to compensate for the remaining emissions. The Company will also source at least 5 billion liters of water from circular sources.

P&G will continue to create transformative partnerships that enable people, the planet and our business to thrive, including those that stem the flow of plastic into the world's ocean, protect and enhance forests, expand recycling solutions for absorbent hygiene products, and protect water in priority basins around the world. Employees: P&G will engage, equip and reward employees for building sustainability thinking and practices into their everyday work. We will reward progress and integrate recognition into performance assessments.

