Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical und der Milliarden-Tycoon! Legt die Aktie heute auch 37% zu?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Tradegate
02.03.21
19:35 Uhr
16,800 Euro
+0,100
+0,60 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,00017,20009:28
17,00017,10009:27
Dow Jones News
03.03.2021 | 08:31
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Board Committee Changes

DJ Polymetal: Board Committee Changes 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Board Committee Changes 
03-March-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Release time  IMMEDIATE                                                          LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date          03 March 2021 Polymetal International plc

Board Committee Changes

Polymetal announces changes in Committees effective 3 March 2021.

Following the review of the composition of the Board and its committees, Andrea Abt will join the Remuneration Committee and Tracey Kerr will step down from the Remuneration Committee and join the Audit & Risk Committee.

The new composition of the Board Committees is the following: - The Audit and Risk Committee: Giacomo Baizini (Chair), Ollie Oliveira, Victor Flores, Andrea Abt, Tracey Kerr. - The Remuneration Committee: Ollie Oliveira (Chair), Italia Boninelli, Andrea Abt. - The Nomination Committee: Ian Cockerill (Chair), Ollie Oliveira, Giacomo Baizini. - The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Tracey Kerr (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Ian Cockerill, Victor Flores.

This announcement satisfies the Company's disclosure obligations in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                                                   Investor Relations 
                                                        Polymetal          ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                                                        Evgeny Monakhov    +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink                            +44 20 3727 1000 
                                                        Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                                                        Kirill Kuznetsov   +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                                                        RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                                                        Marcus Jackson     +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                                          Jamil Miah 
 
Daniel Norman 
                                       +44 20 7886 2500 
John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          POLY 
LEI Code:      213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.:  94684 
EQS News ID:   1172615 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

POLYMETAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.