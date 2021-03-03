Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021
WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2021 | 08:41
Ahold Delhaize publishes 2020 Annual Report and issues convocation for 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 3, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize today publishes its 2020 Annual Report, an integrated report that provides an overview of the Company's financial and non-financial performance in 2020.

Ahold Delhaize's 2020 Annual Report will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Cautionary notice:

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as will, 2021 or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company") to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
