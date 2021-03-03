PSP Investments Completes Sale of Alpha Trains to PGGM Infrastructure Fund

MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), one of Canada's largest pension investment managers today announced that it has completed the sale of its stake in Alpha Trains to PGGM Infrastructure Fund.

Alpha Trains is one of the leading rolling stock companies in Europe, providing flexible leasing solutions to train and locomotive operators across 17 European countries. Its portfolio consists of approximately 855 trains and locomotives. The majority of its fleet is electric, positioning Alpha Trains as a leader of the clean energy transition in European rail.

PSP Investments has been an investor in Alpha Trains since its establishment in 2008, supporting the business to achieve significant milestones.

"We are proud to have contributed to and supported Alpha Trains' growth over the last 12 years, including realising its commitment to sustainability and clean transport, doubling the size of the fleet and expanding its operating footprint in existing and new geographies," said Patrick Samson, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Infrastructure Investments, PSP Investments. "Alpha Trains is a unique business with a solid foundation and strong leadership team, led by CEO Shaun Mills. We are confident that, along with the new shareholder base, the company will continue to excel."

About PSP Investments

PSP Investments is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with approximately $169.8 billion of net assets as of March 31, 2020. It manages a diversified global portfolio of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and private debt. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages net contributions to the pension funds of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montreal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow PSP Investments on Twitter and LinkedIn.

