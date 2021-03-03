Etobicoke, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Shmuel Farhi as a Senior Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Farhi, is a prolific investor in the Canadian, American, and Israeli healthtech industry and the founder and President of Farhi Holding Corporation, a company that owns more than four million square feet of property across Ontario, Canada.

"Shmuel's track record speaks for itself, and we are very fortunate to have his support and guidance during such a critical time for the Company and the entrance into commercial operations." said Yoav Raiter, CEO of Relay. "We look forward to leveraging the extensive and diverse business expertise of Shmuel and what his experience has to offer."

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at today's closing price and expiring five (5) years from the date of grant, to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology developer and innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

