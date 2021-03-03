Anzeige
Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2020 is published

HELSINKI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 3 March 2021 at 10.30 a.m. EET

Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2020 is published

Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2020 has been published today. The Annual Review includes the Board of Directors' Report, the consolidated financial statements (IFRS), the parent company financial statements (FAS) and the Auditors' report and more.

For the first time, the Financial Statements are also published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The auditing firm Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Caverion's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

In addition, Caverion has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Sustainability Report for 2020.

The Annual Review, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Sustainability Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the Annual Review containing the Financial Statements also as an XHTML file. All documents will also be available at www.caverion.com/annualreview.

Caverion does not publish the reports in printed format.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:
Milena Hæggström
Head of Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 40 5581 328
milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-corporation-s-annual-review-2020-is-published,c3299283

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3299283/1381752.pdf

Caverion-Annual-Review-2020

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3299283/1381753.zip

7437007ECQWVPCJIS695-2020-12-31_eng.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3299283/b0cd9e345f0e2b93.pdf

Caverion-Stock-exchange-release-Annual-Review-2020-is-published

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3299283/b3a8670cb6536c18.pdf

Caverion-Remuneration-Report-2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3299283/aed510564d342ec6.pdf

Caverion-Corporate-Governance-Statement-2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3299283/88f6683adc53b304.pdf

Caverion-Sustainability-Report-2020

© 2021 PR Newswire
