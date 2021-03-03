Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Fast-Verzehnfachung! Vor neuem “Megaevent”! Neuer Countdown?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2021 | 09:52
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company - HBB

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company ("Hamilton Beach" or the "Company") (NYSE: HBB).

The investigation concerns whether Hamilton Beach and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

If you are a shareholder of Hamilton Beach and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, you are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.