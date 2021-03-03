MATRIXX Converged Charging System (CCS) will transform the IT architecture and digital experience for consumer and enterprise services

MATRIXX Software, the global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced they have been selected by Telefónica Germany/O2 as their monetization partner in the setup of its new, lean IT architecture. Telefónica Germany/O2 will deploy the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform, including its Cloud Native CCS, for 4G/5G/Fixed monetization of consumer and enterprise services.

"The MATRIXX solution provides Telefónica Germany/O2 with a modern, configurable and cloud native charging platform especially for our future 5G standalone network, which supports us to further improve customer experience, go-to-market faster and reduce our IT operating costs," said Mallik Rao, CTIO, Telefónica Germany/O2.

After a rigorous evaluation of multiple vendors, MATRIXX was chosen because of its unique product-led approach that provides a rich set of flexible features that can be tailored by Telefónica Germany/O2 so it can quickly concept and launch new service offerings. MATRIXX also demonstrated the most cutting-edge 5G-ready technology ensuring a future-proof solution as 5G adoption rates surge over the coming years.

Telefónica Germany/O2 is moving to quickly stand up a new IT architecture leveraging advanced web scale technologies and solutions. MATRIXX was architected from inception with open APIs so that it easily integrates into 4G, 5G and fixed network elements and supporting IT applications. Once deployed, the new IT stack will serve as the modern architecture to replace their legacy charging and monetization systems.

Glo Gordon, MATRIXX CEO said, "Telefónica Germany/O2 is forging the way with a next-generation architecture to transform business agility and deliver a step-change in digital experience as they prepare for 5G evolution. We are honored to be a part of that effort."

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world's largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

