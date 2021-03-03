Orion Oyj: Change to the Notice of Orion Corporation's Annual General Meeting

ORION CORPORATION NOTICE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING/STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 MARCH 2021 at 11.30 EET



Change to the Notice of Orion Corporation's Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has decided to change the venue of Orion Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2021 and accordingly the notice to the Annual General Meeting so that the meeting is held at Orion Corporation's Head Office, Orionintie 1, Espoo, instead of Hotel Kämp. In other respects, the notice to the Annual General Meeting published on 9 February 2021 is unchanged and the change of venue does not affect the registrations already made or the advance votes cast. The notice to the Annual General Meeting is available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en .

Shareholders can participate in the meeting and exercise their shareholder rights either by themselves or by proxy representation only by voting in advance and by making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance in accordance with the notice to the Annual General Meeting and the Company's other instructions. It is not possible to participate in the Annual General Meeting at the meeting venue.

Shareholders can follow the Annual General Meeting over the internet via a video stream. Following the meeting over the internet via the video stream is not considered participation in the Annual General Meeting. Instructions for shareholders to participate in the Annual General Meeting as well as to follow the meeting over the internet via the video stream are presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

