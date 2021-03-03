ICHOM and LOGEX sign agreement to accelerate the implementation of value-based healthcare worldwide

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) signs a multi-year agreement with Dutch health analytics company LOGEX to launch the ICHOM Global Benchmarking Platform. The collaboration will provide the healthcare community the first ever platform to benchmark patient outcomes internationally, enabling faster learning and improvements of healthcare across the globe.

ICHOM and LOGEX, a leading healthcare and analytics company, will establish the world's first Global Benchmarking Platform using machine-readable versions of ICHOM's Standard Sets. These simplify implementation and reduce the registration burden in clinical practice, laying the foundation for global benchmarking. The benchmarking platform will enable comparison of outcome measures that matter to patients across providers, regions and nations.

"The ICHOM Global Benchmarking Platform is the logical next step in our mission to unlock the potential of value-based healthcare. It will provide healthcare organizations using the ICHOM Standard Sets with the much-needed unbiased and secure assessment of their performance. As a result, the platform is designed to serve as the trusted source for innovation and improvement in the global healthcare provider community," said ICHOM co-founders Dr. Stefan Larsson and Professor Michael Porter.

Healthcare providers and clinical researchers will collect, validate and compare their outcomes data efficiently and at scale, using ICHOM's high quality standard sets and LOGEX technology and expertise. In addition, they will be able to evaluate their performance compared to other providers across the globe using interactive dashboards with relevant drill-down functionalities. The platform will be open via APIs, allowing providers and third parties to work together to collect and register outcomes data which is validated via the platform. Providers will also be able to extract data directly from the ICHOM platform for research or additional analytics.

The ICHOM platform will help to strengthen the patient voice and align the delivery of care with patient needs and preferences - a goal shared by LOGEX and ICHOM. More specifically, standardized outcomes measurement will play a critical role for the development of precision medicine, provide the data needed for informed patient choice and ultimately, alignment around the goals required for the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize healthcare delivery. The partnership aspires to enable as many providers as possible to participate and will ensure that joining the platform is affordable for all. A cost-plus model for machine-readable standard sets and benchmarking will be used.

ICHOM was founded as an independent not-for-profit in 2012 to develop standard sets by convening working groups of volunteering clinical leaders and patients. They define the key metrics to assess outcomes that matter most to patients, which are then published in peer-reviewed medical journals. These leading experts will play a central role in the analysis and interpretation of the global data generated by the new ICHOM platform. To further strengthen this academic community, surplus proceeds from the platform will be used to fund academic clinical research.

Professor Mats Lundström, Leader of the Cataract Standard Set working group said: "Our working group's goal with the Cataract set, was to facilitate research that will improve care for patients. With the ICHOM Benchmarking Platform, we will be able to reach that goal."

LOGEX is a leading European healthcare analytics company that turns data into actionable insights that deliver a positive impact on quality, efficiency and cost of care. LOGEX will deliver the development and day-to-day operations of the Global Benchmarking Platform through its wholly-owned subsidiary MRDM. As a qualified, specialized and dedicated data processor, MRDM focuses on benchmarking health outcomes.

LOGEX CEO Philipp Jan Flach said, "We are thrilled to be ICHOM's trusted supplier on such an important step to advance the improvement of health outcomes that matter to patients. Our proven technical acumen and innovative mindset will enable ICHOM's Standard Sets to scale across the globe and to be the driving force for high-value care for patients across geographies, health systems and providers."

Co-founder of ICHOM Professor. Martin Ingvar said, "ICHOM selected LOGEX after evaluating several technology institutions. With their many years of experience in benchmarking healthcare performance data, their credentials in security and privacy, and advanced innovations on data management, LOGEX and its dedicated data processor MRDM proved to be the right technical partner for ICHOM."

ICHOM and LOGEX are committed to having a positive, meaningful and measurable impact on health outcomes around the world. As partners, they offer caregivers critical tools to facilitate the implementation and transparency of outcomes that matter to patients globally.

The Global Benchmarking Platform will be launched for the first disease groups in the third quarter of 2021 together with selected founder healthcare delivery institutions.

The ICHOM benchmarking platform meets the highest available standards for data integrity and safety. Individual patient data is the property of patients and the providers. The control of the individual patient data will always remain with the healthcare providers. Neither ICHOM, LOGEX or MRDM will own any patient-data.

As of 2021, ICHOM Standard Sets have been published for 39 conditions or population groups covering >50% of the disease burden. They have been adopted by hundreds of healthcare organizations across the globe. ICHOM Standard Sets will continue to be available for free online - to facilitate the implementation of value-based healthcare for all.

The work on standard sets is continually published in peer-reviewed medical journals, most recently by Frontiers in Digital Health. (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/606246)

About ICHOM (www.ichom.org):

ICHOM is an independent not-for-profit founded in 2012 by Professor Michael E. Porter of Harvard Business School, Dr. Stefan Larsson of the Boston Consulting Group, and Professor Martin Ingvar of the Karolinska Institute. ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based healthcare by defining global standard sets of outcome measures that matter most to patients and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders.

About LOGEX (www.logex.com and www.mrdm.com):

LOGEX is a healthcare analytics company headquartered in Amsterdam. It was founded in 2008 in the Netherlands, with the aim to use advanced data analytics to help (medical) professionals in improving healthcare. LOGEX has grown to be the European leader in healthcare analytics. LOGEX empowers stakeholders at every healthcare system level by bringing clarity to decisions that result in the best possible healthcare. MRDM, as a trusted third party, is authorized to collect, process and distribute medical data on request of data suppliers within privacy and security regulation boundaries.

