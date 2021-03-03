YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global Secures Funds for New Edition of Interactive Exhibition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful funding to bring the interactive exhibition "Tarsila for Kids" ("the project") to a new city in 2021.

Launched in 2019, the first edition of "Tarsila for Kids" accomplished great success and brought over 100,000 visitors to Farol Santander São Paulo over the 3 months that was open to the public and thousands of posts on social media.

Recently, the Company secured funding with companies from the Santander group to bring the project to a new city: Porto Alegre, in the south of Brazil. The project was booked for 3 months and will be launched during the second half of 2021.

The total costs to execute the new project was raised through sponsorship, a total cost of R$ 1,600,000 ($360,000 CAD) that will be bring the new edition of the playground to Farol Santander Porto Alegre.

"Tarsila for Kids" is an immersive and sensory exhibition about the work of the modernist painter Tarsila do Amaral, from a child's perspective. It creates a unique opportunity for children to learn through experience about the universe of one of the most well-known painters in Brazil.

Located at a historical architecture landmark, Farol Santander Porto Alegre is a center of culture, leisure and entrepreneurship that communicates, integrates, documents and disseminates contemporary art produced inside and outside the state of Rio Grande do Sul. "Tarsila for Kids" will take place at the most important exhibition hall of the building. With an area of approximately 10,000 ft2, the Gran Hall houses large exhibitions of national and international artists and will host the new edition of the project.

"The first edition of the exhibition was a massive success which led to the recently launched project about Joan Miró, currently taking place at the Farol Santander São Paulo. Now we are happy to announce that we are bringing one of our favorite projects to Farol Santander Porto Alegre, one of the most beautiful cultural centers of Brazil. This new version will be larger than the previous one and we are taking all the precautions to make it safe and respect all health-related protocols" - stated Karina Israel, COO and co-founder of YDX and YDreams Global and co-creator of the exhibition.

The exhibition was co-created with Tarsila do Amaral, grandniece of the artist, Karina Israel and Patricia Engel Secco, and partnership with "Museu ao Céu Aberto".

Click here to watch a video about the first edition of "Tarsila for Kids" by YDreams Global

Click here to watch a video about the exhibition "Wonderful Garden of Miró" by YDreams Global

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third-party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

