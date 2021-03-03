Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021

03.03.2021
Carnival PLC - P&O Cruises to offer "the ultimate escape" staycation


P&O Cruises to offer "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer


UK cruises to go on sale later this month

MIAMI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&O Cruises will offer a series of short break and week-long UK cruises as "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer. The cruises will go on sale later in March.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "Following recent Government announcements and as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the globe we can all begin to feel a sense of reassurance and hope that this current lockdown period in the UK will come to an end. Life can, we hope, slowly return to some semblance of our previous normality as hospitality opens up and summer holidays can be booked with confidence.

"Whilst holidays here in the UK will be the first to become a reality we will, of course, gradually see the return of international travel but first we want guests to be able to enjoy a proper summer holiday at sea with the best in relaxation, entertainment and dining choice.

"These sailings will leave from our home port in Southampton and sail around UK coastal waters enjoying the summer sunshine. More details of dates, prices and the experience on board will be announced later this month, but they will, of course, all have flexibility so guests can book with confidence.

"We hope that the UK "ultimate escape" staycation option will have wide appeal and we will do our utmost to make it a very special time. There really will be something for everyone and the opportunity to spend precious and much-longed for time with family and friends.

"In order to offer these UK breaks it does mean that unfortunately we need to cancel some of our current published programme of holidays this summer. Cruises on Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been cancelled until the end of August and on Britannia and Iona until the end of September.

"We remain in very close contact with the UK Government and associated bodies as we monitor the latest situation and guidance on travel. From the moment we see travel restrictions lifting we will begin the significant logistical task to re-start our operations. It will take some time for the first ship to return to service, followed by the phased return of the remaining fleet. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back on board with the protection of effective protocols to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all crew and guests.

"I really am so sorry for the disappointment these cancellations will cause but hope that the new UK cruises will enable everyone to enjoy a wonderful holiday this summer."

All guests whose cruises have been cancelled will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit worth 125% of what they paid. This 125% Future Cruise Credit can be redeemed against any new booking made by the end of December 2021, on any cruise on sale at the time of booking.

Alternatively, 100% refund is available through the form on www.pocruises.com and may be requested until December 2021.

About P&O Cruises
P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. P&O Cruises fleet of premium ships combine genuine service, a sense of occasion and attention to detail.

In 2021, P&O Cruises will launch Iona its first Excel class ship. The new LNG-powered ship, with 5,200-guest capacity, will be the largest ship built to serve the UK market. Iona will feature enhancements to already successful brand signature venues from the existing fleet, as well as features newly developed for Iona.

P&O Cruises second LNG-powered Excel class ship and sister ship to Iona is named Arvia, meaning from the seashore, and will join the fleet in December 2022. Arvia is an innovative and future-focused ship and will offer outstanding, varied and contemporary holidays. Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun all year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board.

With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises Itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery, and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike. With a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months there is something for everyone. P&O Cruises sails to Australia & New Zealand, Baltic, the British Isles, Canada, the Spain, Portugal & the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, Central America, the Far East & Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, South America, the South Pacific, the United States and Western Europe.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

For further images visit: https://www.pocruisespresspictures.com/

*Holidays which will be cancelled due to current guidance are detailed below

ShipCruiseDeparture dateDestinationNts
ArcadiaJ10520-May-21Western Mediterranean18
J10607-Jun-21Cruise Break4
J10711-Jun-21Iceland14
J10825-Jun-21Norway Fjord12
J10907-Jul-21Cruise Break4
J11011-Jul-21Norway Fjord12
J11123-Jul-21British Isles12
J11204-Aug-21Arctic Circle23
J11327-Aug-21Central Mediterranean19
ShipCruiseDeparture dateDestinationNts
AuroraR10524-Apr-21Southern Cruise Break7
R10601-May-21Central Mediterranean19
R10720-May-21Baltic16
R10805-Jun-21Norway Fjord12
R10917-Jun-21Central Mediterranean19
R11006-Jul-21Iceland14
R11120-Jul-21Baltic16
R11205-Aug-21Norway Fjord12
R11317-Aug-21Baltic16

ShipCruiseDeparture dateDestinationNts
AzuraA10929-Apr-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A109A29-Apr-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A109B06-May-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A109C06-May-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A11013-May-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A110A13-May-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A110B20-May-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A110C20-May-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A11127-May-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A111A27-May-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A111B03-Jun-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A111C03-Jun-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A11210-Jun-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A112A10-Jun-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A112B17-Jun-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A112C17-Jun-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A11324-Jun-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A113A24-Jun-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A113B01-Jul-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A113C01-Jul-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A11408-Jul-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A114A08-Jul-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A114B15-Jul-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A114C15-Jul-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A11522-Jul-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A115A22-Jul-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A115B29-Jul-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A115C29-Jul-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A11605-Aug-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A116A05-Aug-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A116B12-Aug-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A116C12-Aug-21Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A11719-Aug-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
A117A19-Aug-21Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A117B26-Aug-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)7
A117C26-Aug-21Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)14
ShipCruiseDeparture dateDestinationNts
BritanniaB11125-Apr-21Atlantic Coast13
B11208-May-21Western Mediterranean14
B11322-May-21Western Mediterranean14
B11405-Jun-21Western Mediterranean14
B11519-Jun-21Western Mediterranean14
B11603-Jul-21Western Mediterranean14
B11717-Jul-21Western Mediterranean14
B11831-Jul-21Western Mediterranean14
B11914-Aug-21Western Mediterranean14
B12028-Aug-21Western Mediterranean14
B12111-Sep-21Western Mediterranean14

ShipCruiseDeparture dateDestinationNts
IonaG11124-Apr-21Norway Fjord7
G11201-May-21Norway Fjord7
G11308-May-21Norway Fjord7
G11415-May-21Norway Fjord7
G11522-May-21Norway Fjord7
G11629-May-21Norway Fjord7
G11705-Jun-21Norway Fjord7
G11812-Jun-21Norway Fjord7
G11919-Jun-21Norway Fjord7
G12026-Jun-21Norway Fjord7
G12103-Jul-21Norway Fjord7
G12210-Jul-21Norway Fjord7
G12317-Jul-21Norway Fjord7
G12424-Jul-21Norway Fjord7
G12531-Jul-21Norway Fjord7
G12607-Aug-21Norway Fjord7
G12714-Aug-21Norway Fjord7
G12821-Aug-21Norway Fjord7
G12928-Aug-21Norway Fjord7
G13004-Sep-21Norway Fjord7
G13111-Sep-21Norway Fjord7
G13218-Sep-21Norway Fjord7
ShipCruiseDeparture dateDestinationNts
VenturaN10830-Apr-21Short Break (Round Trip)2
N10902-May-21Western Mediterranean14
N11016-May-21Baltic14
N11130-May-21Western Mediterranean14
N11213-Jun-21Baltic14
N11327-Jun-21Western Mediterranean14
N11411-Jul-21Baltic14
N11525-Jul-21Western Mediterranean14
N11608-Aug-21Baltic14
N11722-Aug-21Western Mediterranean14

CONTACT: Michele Andjel, michele.andjel@carnivalukgroup.com 023 8065 6653 / 07730 732 072; Laura Tattam, laura.tattam@pocruises.com 02380 656651 / 07771 283 845; Jenny Hadley, jenny.hadley@pocruises.com 023 8065 6650 / 07825 120 088

© 2021 PR Newswire
