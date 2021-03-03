DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Lakestar SPAC I SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



03.03.2021 / 11:44

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Lakestar SPAC I SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 19 Feb 2021

3. New total number of voting rights: 34.635.000

