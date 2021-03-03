Suominen Corporation: Suominen has published its Annual Report 2020

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on March 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen's Annual Report 2020 has been published today at www.suominen.fi.

The Annual Report includes Annual review, the Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements for 2020, the Auditor's report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Sustainability report in accordance with the GRI standards.

In addition to the official Financial Statements, for the first time, the Financial Statements are also published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Suominen's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Annual Report is also attached to this stock exchange release as a PDF file and as an XHTML file.

The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English.



