TransAtlantic Capital Inc.: Transatlantic Capital Plans To Apply for Cross-Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

The company aims to make their shares accessible to broader investor base through listing on the CSE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Transatlantic Capital (OTC PINK:TACI) announces today their plans to apply for a listing on the Canadian Security Exchange. This is a strategic maneuver for the company, given Canada's policies toward new industries. The CSE is a formidable channel for emerging businesses with ties to the cannabis sector. The application process is set to begin this week.

Founded in 2004, the Canadian Securities Exchange is Canada's second-largest stock exchange. It is known for having simpler reporting requirements and listing standards, making it an ideal marketplace for businesses that focus on new trends and innovations. The CSE's focus on allowing emerging companies to run their businesses with minimal invasiveness makes it highly attractive for OTC companies such as Transatlantic to apply for admission.

Company CEO Amos Mirera released this following statement:

"I am really optimistic about the direction of our company because we feel that this is an ideal time to explore the Canadian markets with all the momentum that Transatlantic has been building so far this year. The CSE is an ideal marketplace for us to be visible given our areas of focus. We are eager to begin the application process for seeking admission to this prestigious marketplace."

About Transatlantic Capital Inc.

Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:TACI) is a parent company that specializes in enhancing the development of new industry trends for both U.S. and global markets. Their main areas of focus include (but are not limited to): Housing, Cannabis, Psilocybin, Hemp, Sports Betting, and Gaming. To learn more about Transatlantic Capital Inc., please visit them at www.transcapinc.com. To review the stock histogram chart of Transatlantic Capital Inc., please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker TACI.

Media Contact: ir@transcapinc.com

