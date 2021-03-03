Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021

WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 
Frankfurt
03.03.21
08:05 Uhr
2,530 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.03.2021
SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2020 PUBLISHED


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2020 PUBLISHED

SSH Communications Security Corporation has today published the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, and Auditor's Report for 2020.

SSH has also today published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020.

All these documents have been attached to this release as PDF files and they are also available on SSH's web site at:
https://www.ssh.com/investors

The 2020 Annual Report will be published during Week 10 as previously announced.

In Helsinki, March 3, 2021

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY Corporation

Niklas Nordström
Chief Financial Officer


For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Keskeiset tiedotusvälineet
www.ssh.com

About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

Attachments

  • SSH_Financial_Statements_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/87932013-2dac-4898-92a7-6fcf38f41787)
  • SSH_Auditors_report_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b42d9899-7783-4743-96e0-2b21ab9842f1)
  • SSH 2021_CG Statement_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/450e669e-93aa-4afe-8ec7-69bb6199acae)
  • Remuneration Report 2020_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3b1dcecb-3e8c-42be-b04c-bbf6928ffe7c)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
