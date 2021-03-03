Anzeige
03.03.2021
UK Bookmaker VICKERS.BET Launches New Online Casino To Compliment Their Growing Sportsbook

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darlington based bookmaker Vickers has seen a tremendous response over the last 3 months since launching their online presence at VICKERS.BET and now introduces a premium new online casino that includes games from game providers such as Pragmatic Play & Scientific Games.

Vickers Logo

Owner Jo Moncur said, "We truly believe in offering our customers only the very best in online sports betting in the UK as well as online casino products. Our growing loyal customer base speaks for itself."

VICKERS.BET offers an impressive range of betting markets with many features and promotions such as best odds guaranteed on horse racing, bet builder tools for football betting and has a generous free bet club.

More about Vickers betting and gaming can be found at their website.

Visit VICKERS.BET

About Vickers

Vickers are a family run independent bookmaker and have been trading for the last 34 years in the UK and are now very excited to be offering UK punters straight forward no nonsense betting and gaming.

Contact - Terry Edwards, PR Officer, +44 121 318 4889

Related Links https://vickers.bet

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448823/vickers_Logo.jpg

