How is Construction Industry Growth Spurring Hand Tools Sales? Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

The hand tools market will exhibit strong growth in the coming years as it gains impetus from increasing investment in new construction and renovation activities around the world. Considering this, expansion of the construction sector will continue boosting hand tools sales

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Future Market Insights: In a new study Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the hand tools market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% through 2031. The demand for hand tools will continue surging particularly on account of the increasing use in household applications.

"Leading manufacturers are focusing on developing technologically advanced hand tools, particularly in response to the rising demand for tools to aid do-it-activities, which will also allow consumers to minimize labor costs." says the FMI analyst.

Hand tools - Important Highlights

Although the retail channel continues to dominate the hand tools market, online sales are projected to increase at a higher rate in the coming years

Metal cutting tools are expected to be highly sought-after due to their increasing applications in aerospace, defense, automotive, and other industries.

Industrial applications will continue to account for the lion's share of hand tools sales

North America is currently leading the global market for hand tools, with the U.S. spearheading growth within the region

Hand tools Market - Drivers

Expansion of the construction sector will continue fuelling demand for hand tools

The demand for hand tools is expected to rise in the automotive sector due to their applications in maintenance and repair of automobiles

Growth in the automobile, aerospace, construction, and DIY applications will drive the market

Increasing R&D investment by various manufacturers would likely give the sector momentum.

Hand tools Market - Restraints

The shortage of qualified professionals is a key challenge that restricts the growth of the global market for hand tools

The rise in the popularity and versatility of power tools is expected to impede the growth of the hand tools market

COVID-19 Impact on Hand tools Market

The hand tools market growth is expected to be hampered due to project delays and cancellations caused amid COVID-19 crisis. In regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with several end-users impacted, supply and demand shortages are expected to result in a substantial drop in Y-O-Y growth. Containment policies including social distancing, remote employment, and the termination of commercial operations have resulted in organizational difficulties. However, the market is anticipated to make a swift recovery as the economy stabilizes

Competitive Landscape

Market players have left a lasting impact with their unique business expansion strategies and robust product offerings. An increasing number of them are focusing on product launches. For example, Toughbuilt unveiled 11 new hand tools at Lowe stores across the U.S. in December 2020. The range of items included scissors, shears, and other tools. Some of the key companies are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., Apex Tool Group, LLC., KLEIN TOOLS INC, Emerson Electric Co.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the hand tools market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type(General Purpose Tools, Metal Cutting Tools, Layout & Measuring Tools, Taps & Dies), application(Industrial, Household and DIY) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Explore FMI's Coverage of Automation Industry

Aerial work platforms market: Get insights on the outbound aerial work platform (AWP) market through FMI's report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis for the projection period 2021-2031.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market: FMI's exhaustive study on the water electrolysis machine market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2020-2030.

Dredging Market: Obtain detailed analysis on the dredging market through FMI's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2020-2030.

