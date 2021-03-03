Ibereólica and Repsol have submitted the project, set to be located in the Antofagasta region, to Chile's environmental authorities for approval.From pv magazine Spain Spanish renewable energy company Ibereólica and Spain's oil and energy group Repsol have submitted a proposal to build a 1.17 GW hybrid wind-solar power plant to Chile"s environmental evaluation service SEA. The ERNC Antofagasta project, which is being planned by Ibereólica ERNC Antofagasta, a special purpose vehicle company owned by Ibereólica, will consist of a 496 MW wind farm and a 675 MW solar PV plant. "We are very serious ...

