The "Fish and Seafood Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fish and seafood market in Europe is poised to grow by $8.78 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption and the growing desire for convenience.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The fish and seafood market in Europe market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the increasing prominence of land-based fish farming as one of the prime reasons driving the fish and seafood market in Europe growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fish and seafood market in Europe vendors that include Agama Istra LLC, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Bolton Group Srl, heristo AG, LABEYRIE FINE FOODS, Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Nueva Pescanova SL, Pomona SA, and STORE FISH SEAFOOD SRL.
Also, the fish and seafood market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fresh and chilled fish and seafood Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Frozen fish and seafood Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Canned fish and seafood Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Spain Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Italy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agama Istra LLC
- Austevoll Seafood ASA
- Bolton Group Srl
- heristo AG
- LABEYRIE FINE FOODS
- Mowi ASA
- Nomad Foods Ltd.
- Nueva Pescanova SL
- Pomona SA
- STORE FISH SEAFOOD SRL
Appendix
