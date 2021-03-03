TrakCel, a leading supplier of cellular orchestration solutions supporting the cell and gene therapy industry, today announces that it has closed its latest funding round led by AmerisourceBergen and Labcorp (NYSE: LH). These strategic investments enable further transformation of TrakCel's cellular therapy orchestration solution, growth of its existing partner ecosystem, and continued global expansion.

The company will use both the investment and the combined expertise gained from collaborations with the investors to further augment its offering to both clinical and commercial-stage cell and gene therapy developers as part of its drive toward industry standardization and future innovation.

TrakCel has developed the broadest portfolio of live deployments in the industry across a range of therapies, from autologous and allogeneic therapies, personalized cancer vaccines and CRISPR, to tumor and marrow infiltrating lymphocyte therapies.

"The close of this funding delivers a unique opportunity to propel the improvement and evolution of our product and services portfolio in order to exceed expectations across the quickly evolving cell and gene therapy space," said Ravi Nalliah, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, TrakCel. "In addition, this investment enhances our already considerable digital ecosystem of partners. Now, TrakCel has the funding and the partnership support to take advantage of our market and industry experience gained as the first orchestration solution to the cell and gene therapy marketplace."

Augmenting and aligning its digital ecosystem with AmerisourceBergen in the future will allow TrakCel to significantly expand its reach. This will also enable the two companies to offer services that drive them toward further standardization of the delivery of cell and gene therapies.

"The advanced therapy sector is producing major advances in treatment that will revolutionize healthcare and the treatment of diseases with currently limited therapeutic options. It is essential that partners to manufacturers find ways to innovate on behalf of the patient and provider to enhance the treatment experience," said Doug Cook, EVP, President of Commercialization and Animal Health at AmerisourceBergen. "By working with TrakCel, we'll unlock new ideas and generate new value for all therapy participants, truly living our purpose of creating healthier futures."

Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Labcorp's mission to improve health and improve lives will be complemented and supported by TrakCel's cell, gene and immunotherapy therapy software platform.

"The tools and technologies developed by TrakCel to support the critical needs of advanced therapy logistics are a good complement to the services that we supply for cell and gene therapies," said Steve Anderson, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Labcorp Drug Development. "The ability to more effectively orchestrate those activities, paired with Labcorp's deep scientific and clinical expertise, makes our collaboration an important aspect for the successful delivery and commercialization of advanced therapies. Our investment in TrakCel also further demonstrates our commitment to the area of precision medicine."

About TrakCel

TrakCel is a market leading developer of integrated technologies specifically created in 2012 to manage the international autologous and allogeneic cell, gene and immunotherapy supply chain. TrakCel's software platform has been developed in collaboration with, and increasingly adopted by leading companies in the cell, gene and immunotherapy industries. TrakCel's solutions deliver real-time control over the entire therapeutic supply chain, from sample collection through manufacturing to treatment delivery. The TrakCel platform accelerates global scale-up and scale-out of cell and gene therapy products, increasing efficiency and decreasing complexity, while maintaining treatment collection to administration compliance and traceability. TrakCel is headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, UK, with US offices in California and New Jersey.

