WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 
Stuttgart
03.03.21
13:56 Uhr
31,800 Euro
+0,400
+1,27 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,47032,98015:29
03.03.2021
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom to present at JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Millicom to present at JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Luxembourg, March 3, 2021 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that Millicom's Chief Financial Officer, Tim Pennington, will be presenting at the JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, on Wednesday, March 3, at approximately 10:00 am EST.

Mr. Pennington expects to highlight Millicom's resilient cash flow generation and robust customer growth in 2020, as well as the company's strong balance sheet and its renewed commitment to continue to reduce net debt in 2021.

Supporting documents:

  • JPM High Yield & Leveraged Finance - Presentation (https://www.millicom.com/media/4389/millicom-q4-presentation-jpm-conference.pdf)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)




Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • PR_Millicom to present at JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference_030321_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3a0d146d-1e47-4fd2-a2e1-52e92f550283)

