Dynatronics Corporation Will Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference March 15-17, 2021

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that management will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2021.

John Krier, CEO, and Norm Roegner, CFO, representing Dynatronics Corporation, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of the conference, and attendees are encouraged to request a virtual meeting on Roth's online conference platform, or to contact their Roth representative. Please contact Peter Seltzberg at Darrow Associates, whose contact information is listed below, for additional information.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Skyler Black

(801) 676-7201

skyler.black@dynatronics.com

Darrow Associates

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

