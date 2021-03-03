Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Fast-Verzehnfachung! Vor neuem “Megaevent”! Neuer Countdown?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAU7 ISIN: US2681574016 Ticker-Symbol: DYXA 
Stuttgart
03.03.21
14:48 Uhr
1,000 Euro
-0,030
-2,91 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DYNATRONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DYNATRONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.03.2021 | 14:08
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dynatronics Corporation Will Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference March 15-17, 2021

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that management will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2021.

John Krier, CEO, and Norm Roegner, CFO, representing Dynatronics Corporation, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of the conference, and attendees are encouraged to request a virtual meeting on Roth's online conference platform, or to contact their Roth representative. Please contact Peter Seltzberg at Darrow Associates, whose contact information is listed below, for additional information.

About Dynatronics Corporation
Dynatronics Corporation is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Skyler Black
(801) 676-7201
skyler.black@dynatronics.com

Darrow Associates
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
(516) 419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

For additional information, please visit www.dynatronics.com.
Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633069/Dynatronics-Corporation-Will-Participate-in-33rd-Annual-Roth-Conference-March-15-17-2021

DYNATRONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.