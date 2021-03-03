Alma Gold Inc. Announces Common Share Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Alma Gold Inc. ("Alma Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500,000 common shares at an issue price of $0.10 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering").

Alma Gold intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital, general corporate purposes and for advancing exploration interests.

The Corporation may pay cash finder's fees of 6% on certain subscriptions under the Offering.

Common shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

As of the date hereof, Alma Gold has 60,245,625 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a privately-held reporting issuer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company was spun-out from Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD) in 2020. Alma Gold Inc. owns a 100%, royalty-free interest in the Clarence Stream North Gold Project, located in the emerging Clarence Stream Gold District in southwest New Brunswick, Canada. Alma Gold Inc. is also exploring for gold in West Africa through its subsidiary, Karita Gold Corp. For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit www.AlmaGold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Alma Gold Inc.

Email: info@almagold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

