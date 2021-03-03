Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.: Apollo Endosurgery to Present at HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place virtually March 9-10, 2021.

Management will provide a pre-recorded presentation which will be available to registered investors on demand via the conference website. As part of the conference agenda, Chief Executive Officer Chas McKhann and Chief Financial Officer Stefanie Cavanaugh will be available for one on one meetings with investors.

For more information about the conference or to arrange a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Apollo Endosurgery, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, X-TackTM Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

