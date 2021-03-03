AI-enabled robotic systems deliver innovation, competitive advantage, and labor optimization

RPSi (Robotic Product Sortation and Identification) system gives CEVA the capacity to process more than 5.5 million packages annually at its Vancouver facility with minimal operator intervention

Compact operating footprint can cater to challenging parcel types

CEVA Logistics and Berkshire Grey are implementing AI-enabled robotic automation systems into CEVA's supply chain operations in Canada. Embedding robotic solutions at CEVA's Vancouver eCommerce facility will maximize distribution center capacity, optimize throughput and accelerate fulfillment processes.

Improving throughput and speeding fulfilment

Berkshire Grey's Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model enables CEVA to leverage leading-edge, intelligent robotic automation systems on behalf of its customers. This gives CEVA the ability to increase capacity, improve throughput, and speed up fulfillment across locations as consumer demand grows. The RaaS model advances CEVA's agility to scale and serve its customers and their businesses now and in the future.

Processing more than 5.5 million packages annually

CEVA is using Berkshire Grey's Robotic Product Sortation and Identification (RPSi) system at its Vancouver distribution center to autonomously identify and sort eCommerce packages and parcels, streamlining distribution to 78 Canada Post destinations. The implementation has the capacity to process more than 5.5 million packages annually with minimal operator intervention in a compact 93 square-meter (1,000 square-foot) operating footprint. The RPSi system can handle challenging parcels such as the polybags, tubes, padded mailers and envelopes that are common in eCommerce shipping.

Says Dominik Dittrich, CEVA's Executive Vice President of Contract Logistics, North America:"CEVA is committed to continuous improvement and innovation across its fulfillment, transportation and supply chain operations. The COVID-19 pandemic exponentially increased the fulfillment volume we needed to process shipments on behalf of our customers around the world. As we move forward, that volume is expected to remain strong. By partnering with Berkshire Grey and investing in its intelligent robotic automation systems, we can better operate our fulfillment facilities 24 hours per day to manage the excess volume, as well as scale our operations when needed."

Adds Jessica Moran, SVP and General Manager of 3PL and Parcel Businesses at Berkshire Grey: "Berkshire Grey is excited to be a trusted partner to CEVA Logistics and provide the most innovative robotic technologies available today to help optimize their logistics and supply chain operations. Our AI-powered robotic solutions help businesses optimize labor while increasing throughput and capacity in their critical operations to better meet customer expectations."

The RPSi is powered by AI-enabled robotic picking and placing, linear sort shuttle technology, a pack-to-light user interface, and Berkshire Grey's patented HyperScanner auto-identification module. The system uses the company's proprietary hardware and software to identify, singulate, transport, sort and store small parcels in specific and re-definable end locations aligned to meet CEVA's dynamic network sortation needs.

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world reference in third-party logistics, provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large or medium size national and multinational companies. CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of services in both Contract Logistics and Freight Management thanks to 78,000 employees, operating over 1,000 facilities in more than 160 countries. CEVA Logistics' experienced specialists focus on seamlessly designing end-to-end customized solutions to meet the complex and rapidly evolving supply chain needs whatever the business sector. CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.

For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today's connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

