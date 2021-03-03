New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI), d/b/a SFLMaven ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce another strong result in its latest "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event.





SFLMaven



If you cannot view the image above, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/75884_c2dc5b75941a8b4d_001full.jpg

SFLMaven's "Famous Thursday Night Auction" events take place every Thursday evening. SFLMaven has been closing all its auctions on Thursday nights for the past 18 years.

For the week ended Thursday, February 25, the Company booked a total of $197,905 in gross sales, which was primarily the result of its Thursday Night Auction event. Thursday's auction was highlighted by the sale of the Gia Certified Platinum 7.30ct no-heat Ceylon Sapphire and Diamond Cocktail Ring, which sold for more than $4,700.

SFLMAVEN ANTIQUES JEWELRY FINE ART



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/75884_c2dc5b75941a8b4d_002full.jpg

SFLMAVEN ANTIQUES JEWELRY FINE ART 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/75884_c2dc5b75941a8b4d_003full.jpg

"Thursday's auction was another very strong result concluding another strong week of sales for SFLMaven," commented Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. "We will keep interested shareholders in the loop on a weekly basis going forward, so make sure to pay close attention to our social media feed. 2021 is off to a great start and we look forward to another successful 'Famous Thursday Night Auction' event later this week."

Follow SFLMaven on Twitter: @sunkissinc.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is a provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele around the globe. The company has recently pivoted away from emerging markets and is now focused on revenue generating acquisitions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.

Corporate Contact

info@sflmaven.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75884