Copper values in surface samples up to 12.7%.

Multiple styles of mineralization identified.

Planning underway for 2021 exploration program.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MTB) (FSE: M9UA) ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") is reporting results from its 2020 exploration program on the Southmore Project in the heart of BC's Golden Triangle.

This year's program continued the prospecting and mapping that was initiated in 2019 in order to broaden the geological understanding, including the structural controls for mineralization. The Southmore Project was explored in the late 1980s and early 1990s, resulting in several significant mineral occurrences being identified, but there was no follow-up until the Company consolidated the property in 2019 through staking and acquisition.

Key findings from the recent program include the identification of several small intrusive bodies with locally associated mineralization as well as other mineralized structures.

To date, three styles of mineralization have been identified on the property:

Structurally controlled precious and base metal mineralization.

Bedded massive sulphides of copper, lead and zinc.

Skarn mineralization with massive sulphide peripheral to mapped intrusions.

Surface grab samples from the 2020 program include:

Float Sample 71599 assayed 3.09 g/t gold, 8.21% copper and 51.49 g/t silver;

Grab Sample 71564 assayed 12.70% copper and 32.3 g/t silver. (See details in the table below.)

A small talus fines geochemistry program was also conducted on the property and two multi-element anomalies were identified. This program, although limited in scope, demonstrated the effectiveness of talus fines geochemistry as an exploration tool that can be used to generate targets on the property.

Historic and current results, as well as the prospective geological setting are encouraging. The Company is proposing a 2021 exploration program that includes both an airborne geophysical survey and a LiDar survey. These surveys will help guide further surface work and prioritize targets. In addition, the Company has submitted a notice of work for a drill permit.

Southmore has many geological similarities to several mineralized deposits in this area of the golden Triangle and the Company intends to further advance the project in the upcoming field season.

Highlights of 2020 Surface Sample Results on Southmore

Sample ID Sample Type Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) 71599 float 3.086 8.214 51.49 0.0013 0.003 A00217698 float <0.005 0.136 0.03 0.0001 0.001 C0034452 grab <0.005 0.211 0.03 0.0004 0.008 C0034451 grab <0.005 0.366 0.25 0.0004 0.008 A00217696 float <0.005 0.674 0.14 0.0003 0.011 71584 grab 0.231 0.099 16.89 0.0491 4.660 71564 grab 0.011 12.700 32.30 0.0018 0.159 71563 grab <0.005 0.015 0.90 0.0040 0.194 A00217692 grab <0.005 0.507 1.19 0.0005 0.003 71578 grab 0.063 0.220 1.60 0.0006 0.016 71580 grab <0.005 0.125 0.62 0.0080 0.003 71556 grab <0.005 0.344 0.35 0.0005 0.005 71555 grab <0.005 0.440 1.19 0.0011 0.007 71567 grab 0.099 0.987 11.54 0.1681 2.760 71566 grab 0.096 0.214 2.39 0.0193 0.026 71552 grab <0.005 0.016 0.69 0.0036 0.012 71553 grab <0.005 0.022 0.41 0.0061 0.286 C0034470 float <0.005 0.569 1.27 0.0004 0.011

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.





Southmore Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5332/75870_95c14b6b54c22922_001full.jpg

Southmore is one of five projects that MTB is advancing in the prolific Golden Triangle. The flagship is the American Creek project, centered on an historic high-grade silver mine north of Stewart.

