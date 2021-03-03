BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Invited to Present at Isle Utilities Industrial Water Treatment Virtual Event

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that it has been invited to present its AOS (Advanced Oxidation System) water treatment technology to decision-makers from diverse multinational companies at an Isle Utilities iTAG event.

At Isle Utilities' iTAG (Industrial Technology Approval Group) events, which are held three times per year, water specialists, sustainability/innovation managers and other experts from global industries vote on promising water technologies they would like to learn about. Some iTAG member companies include Coca-Cola, Shell, and Proctor & Gamble.

In the March 2021 meeting, iTAG member companies voted to learn about BioLargo's AOS technology. BioLargo Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development Tonya Chandler will present the BioLargo AOS to iTAG member companies on March 4, 2021.

BioLargo's ground-breaking and patented Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) is a water treatment platform that provides high-level disinfection and consumes less electricity than competing technologies. Distinct from other disinfection-focused treatment systems, the AOS can also remove certain pharmaceutical micropollutants from water to provide added value across diverse water treatment applications.

The timing of BioLargo's invitation to present at iTAG is auspicious, as the company is beginning to roll out the AOS through commercial trials, beginning with its first farm-wide water treatment and reuse project at a poultry farm in Alberta, Canada.

About Isle Utilities and iTAG

Isle is a medium sized, worldwide operating consultancy that has bridged exactly that gap successfully over the past decade for more than 150 global utilities. With 40 highly educated water professionals located all over the globe, Isle scouts, assesses and selects new water related technologies for the municipal water and wastewater utilities. In 2016, Isle has started to offer this service to industries with water and sustainability challenges too. Each industrial company has sustainability objectives but it is typical that not all companies have the time to visit all the global trade shows, read every journal on the subject and invite all salesmen to site with that unique innovative solution to save water, energy and chemicals. At the same time, business developers of new innovative technologies have a hard time to draw the attention of these always extremely occupied industries. It was a catch 22 situation, until Isle set up iTAG.

Three times a year at iTAG-meetings (industrial Technology Approval Group) water specialists, sustainability/innovation managers and other experts from global industries gather. Some weeks prior to this meeting the members receive a list of the newest technological water related solutions which have been thoroughly vetted and compactly described by Isle's experts. The members are invited to vote on the most promising technologies, which will be presented on the iTAG meeting. Over the last 10 years Isle has evaluated over 100 new technologies each year, varying from well protection technologies, treatment technologies, innovative sensors to cooling water technologies, wastewater solutions and novel ways to recover nutrients, sludge and energy.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

