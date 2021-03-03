How Expansion of the Cosmetics Industry is Spurring Growth of Facial Pumps Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

The phenomenal growth of the beauty and cosmetics industry has inspired leading brands to introduce innovative packaging solutions for easy handling of cosmetics and skincare products.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the facial pumps market that the market will record an impressive CAGR through 2030, and the market's valuation is expected to increase 1.2 times during the projected period. Demand for Facial pumps is anticipated to continue surging due to the increasing demand for a convenient, precise, and better packaging solution

"Some of the leading brands associated with cosmetics product manufacturing are concentrating on expanding their product portfolio by introducing innovative packaging solutions. This is expected to create considerable opportunities for manufacturers of pumps and dispensing systems such as three-chambered pumps and dispensers." says the FMI analyst.

Facial pumps Market - Important Highlights

Atmospheric facial pumps are very common on the market. The favored packaging style is expected to remain in the next decade.

The facial care segment contributes more than the facial makeup sector to the industry. A remarkable increase is predicted due to the launch of a wide variety of goods.

China is currently leading the global market for facial pumps. Sales in China will account for more than 30% of overall market demand during the forecast period.

India is anticipated to be one of the highly lucrative markets during the projected years.

Facial pumps Market - Drivers

Demand for a simple, accurate, and better packaging solution for the accurate unit dosage of facial skincare products with a 0 percent chance of contamination. These factors are driving the growth of the market.

Also, the packaging of facial pumps ensures greater accuracy of dosage, which allows the user to use the exact quantity of the product and avoids wastage, which is boosting the growth of the market.

The growth of the men's cosmetics range is projected to allow sustainable sales in the cosmetics and beauty business in the future.

Facial pumps Market - Restraints

• Strict regulatory guidelines on the sustainability of the product hinder the growth of the market.

• The advent of COVID 19 is expected to harm the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Facial pumps Market

Market growth in facial pumps is expected to be hindered due to the unprecedented pandemic of COVID-19. At different points, the global economy is now impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact is also visible in this sector. Growth is expected to be affected by the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and is likely to see a major decline in demand in 2021. Profitable growth has also been delayed due to volatility in the retail and supply chain sectors, with a range of end-use industries impacted in many countries. However, as stocks continue to strengthen, the economy is likely to be on a recovery path.

Competitive Landscape

The Facial pumps market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. Silgan has partnered with Neopac in the development of its new dispensing device called "Amplify," which shows a clearance rate of 96 percent for pumping out the substance in 2018.

A few of the key companies functioning in the global market include packaging Group, Aptar Group, Inc., Albea S.A, Lumson S.p. A, Raepak Ltd., Silgan Dispensing Systems- A Subsidiary of Silgan Holdings Inc, Topfeel Pack Co., Ltd, Rieke Corporation

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Facial pumps market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on packaging type (Airless Facial Pumps, Atmospheric Facial Pumps), application (Facial Skincare, Facial Makeup), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633166/How-Expansion-of-theCosmeticsIndustryis-Spurring-Growth-of-Facial-Pumps-Market-Future-Market-Insights-Report-Analyzes