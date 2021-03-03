Anokion SA, a Swiss biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune disease by restoring normal immune tolerance, today announced that Kristin Neff, vice president, clinical operations of Anokion, will present on the importance of patient participation in innovative research and clinical development to find potential treatments for celiac disease at the virtual Celiac Disease Foundation Patient Education Advocacy Summit on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Ms. Neff's presentation is part of the "Innovations in Drug Development for Celiac Disease" session, which will take place from 10:20-11:05 a.m. PT.

Anokion SA is a Swiss biotechnology company that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by restoring normal immune tolerance. The company is focused on both prevalent and rare autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes. Anokion's distinct approach leverages the company's immune-based platform, which targets natural pathways in the liver to restore immune tolerance and address the underlying cause of autoimmune disease. For more information, please visit http://www.anokion.com/.

