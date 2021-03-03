Canadian scientists have developed a way to improve the short-term models used to forecast the impact of snow on PV arrays. The parameters include the warming effect of irradiance on the backs of panels, thermal capacity, and irradiance through snow. Scientists at the University of Alberta in Canada have developed a new set of parameters to improve short-term models to forecast the impact of snow on PV installations. The researchers said that the new parameters should enhance the accuracy of snow-cover prediction models that forecast electricity losses by estimating snow conditions. Grid operators ...

