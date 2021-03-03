Chubb Appoints Richard Shanks as Claims Director for UK and Ireland

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointment of Richard Shanks as Claims Director for the UK and Ireland (UK&I).

In his new role, Richard will be responsible for the delivery of Chubb's claims service across the UK&I. He succeeds John Latter who was recently promoted to Senior Vice President, Claims Director for the company's Europe and Eurasia & Africa regions.

Richard will continue to be based in London and will report to John Latter. The appointment is effective immediately.

Richard has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience and was most recently Claims Operations Transformation Manager for the UK and Ireland. Prior to joining Chubb last year, he held a number of senior claims leadership roles for other insurers and within the claims supply chain.

John Latter, Senior Vice President, Claims Director, Europe and Eurasia & Africa, Chubb said: "I am delighted to have promoted Richard to this key role. He has a strong track record of leading teams to deliver excellent claims service. His leadership and energy will help drive change as we evolve our award-winning claims proposition, ensuring that we continue to meet the constantly changing needs of our customers."

About Chubb



Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg