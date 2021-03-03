Luminati's data collection capabilities help discover diverse job seekers from diversity talent networks to match with job opportunities

Mathison, the leading diversity hiring technology company, has tapped online data collection provider Luminati Networks to gather and source information from diversity talent networks to identify talent. Once Luminati collects this data, Mathison presents the information about job seekers to companies looking to hire diverse candidates, allowing them to reach out and start recruiting.

According to Glassdoor, 57% of people think their company should be doing more to increase diversity among its workforce. Mathison offers the first-of-its-kind innovative all-in-one system to manage diversity recruiting, strategy measurement, and reporting. The platform centralizes hundreds of inclusive talent networks and uses AI to help employers find candidates for their most important roles. To retain a pool of diverse candidates, Mathison gives employers a single place to manage their diversity hiring activities. This includes sourcing diverse candidates; reducing bias in job descriptions; candidate selection and interviews; and mobilizing team members in diversity hiring efforts with tools to build awareness and change behavior.

"In 2020, social justice initiatives and the shift to managing culture and diversity in remote settings led to greater interest in our services," said Dave Walsh, co-founder and CEO of Mathison. "Luminati has been an extremely valuable partner in helping us meet our growing demands for online data, as they're able to outsource our data collection and management efforts. Without their technology, we'd be forced to build and maintain datasets manually every time we partner with a new organization, which would take time and resources away from our team's ultimate goal of matching underrepresented talent with their dream jobs," added Walsh.

Mathison is committed to advancing intersectional diversity. It works with a multitude of organizations and leading brands to help businesses create a workforce that is equally representative and inclusive of all races and ethnicities, the LGBTQIA+ community, people with disabilities, veterans, immigrants, and more. The company's services are used by well-recognized companies such as Hello Fresh, TripAdvisor, and Sonos. The company also helps businesses assess their current approaches to diversity and inclusion, and recommends changes to their processes to attract an inclusive workforce.

"Mathison's efforts of creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce is just one of many examples of how publicly available online data can be greatly utilized to make a positive change in our society," remarked Or Lenchner, CEO of Luminati Networks. "We look forward to the future of our partnership with Mathison as they continue to promote workplace inclusivity," concluded Lenchner.

