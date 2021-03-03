Senior Pharmaceutical & Technology Executive and Current SVP, Chief Information Officer, North America at Kyowa Kirin International plc., Previously of IBM, Schering-Plough, Merck and Gilead Joins Entheon's Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTC Pink: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce Nancy Maher as Special Advisor of Data Science and Regulatory Affairs, providing expertise on the development of the Company's data strategy design, study design and advise on regulatory relationships and data strategy.

Ms. Maher has served as an executive and consultant for major pharmaceutical and information technology companies, including IBM, Gilead, Schering-Plough, Merck, Allergan, and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Maher is currently SVP, Chief Information Officer, North America of Kyowa Kirin International plc., and joins Entheon as its Special Advisor of Data Science and Regulatory Affairs.

Ms. Maher will be consulting on the development and implementation of Entheon's data management systems for the collection, organization and analysis of data from upcoming pre-clinical and clinical trials, partnership initiatives, private clinic partnerships, and various technological initiatives. In addition, Ms. Maher will inform the Company of best practices for the design and implementation of security measures as they relate to the Company's data program, while also informing regulatory strategy and relationship as it relates to advancing conversations and applications with Health Canada, the FDA and EMA regulatory authorities.

"We would like to extend a warm welcome to Ms. Nancy Maher, who brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to Entheon. Ms. Maher understands the importance of data with regard to future product development and in characterizing the unique variables of diagnosis and drug response in patient populations, and we are thrilled to have access to her unique expertise," said Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Nancy Maher

A global IT leader with significant experience in utilizing and enabling technology to deliver efficiency, productivity, quality and solutions for patients and the public health sector, Nancy has an extensive background in digital technology, big data and data analytics, as well as M&As. With more than 20 years of industry experience, including significant leadership roles at Gilead, Allergan, Teva, Merck, Schering-Plough, and IBM, Nancy currently serves as Senior Vice-President, Chief Information Officer of Kyowa Kiran NA, where she is establishing the company's global digital and technology strategy.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Timothy Ko"

Timothy Ko, CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Joseph Cullen, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (778) 919-8615

Joe@entheonbiomedical.com

https://entheonbiomedical.com/

For media inquiries, please contact Crystal Quast at:

Bullseye Corporate

Crystal Quast

Telephone: +1 (647) 529-6364

Quast@BullseyeCorporate.com

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the engagement and advisory services of Nancy Maher as "Special Advisor", and other matters. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise further capital and the Company's ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75886