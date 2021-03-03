Following Favorable Regulation, CoinRise Set to Expand Services in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent developments regarding the trade of Bitcoin ETFs in Canada , world-renowned trading and investment firm CoinRise has announced they are enhancing their service plan in the country. According to the statement released by the company, new crypto investment plans are set to be released, in accordance with the new legally tradable Bitcoin ETFs in Canada's stock market.

"For over 15 years, we've worked hard to earn our faithful customers' trust - and the growing interest in what we have to offer serves as proof that we are on the right path," said Don Lehman, CoinRise's spokesperson in a statement. "It was clear for us, as a reputable investment brand, that our clients are going to benefit from this decision taken by the government just as much as us. This has been our philosophy since day one here."

Supplementing investments the right way

With the cryptocurrency market in the state it is in today, the vast majority of Canadian traders are looking for ways to make more out of their funds. That's where CoinRise comes in with a crypto investment supplement plan, carefully constructed and developed by the company's expert crypto analysts. Now that the government has recognized the capability of Bitcoin ETFs as an enhancer for traders, CoinRise is one of the first investment firms to jump on that wagon and expand crypto trading abilities provided to clients.

"We don't see it only as a service, but also a mission we've taken upon ourselves - to facilitate this new world of crypto trading to the large public," added Lehman, "considering the vast potential it holds these days. We hope this move by the government is only a sign of what's to come in the future, regarding the world of crypto trade and investment."

About CoinRise

The company was founded by a group of leading brokers and analysts, just as the cryptocurrency revolution had begun to take form 15 years ago. Today, it boasts over 1.2 billion CAD invested in various funds. CoinRise's clients can choose from a vast array of supplementary investment venues, tailored to different types of budgets, time plans, strategies and audiences. Service is provided on a 24-hour basis and in several languages, through a phone call center or via email, direct messaging, and WhatsApp.