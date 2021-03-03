Pexip Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Secure, Flexible Video Conferencing Platform

Pexip Private Cloud provides the data control and transparency of a self-hosted software deployment with the ease and scalability of a SaaS solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global video conferencing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Pexip with the 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. With an emphasis on quality, flexibility, and security, Pexip's video conferencing platform meets the stringent data control and privacy requirements of medium-to-large enterprises. Its new Pexip Private Cloud offers an easy-to-manage deployment with control and privacy that are comparable to those of a fully self-hosted solution.

"By combining secure and flexible solutions with strong technology expertise, Pexip delivers exceptional value to customers," noted Roopam Jain, Senior Director at Frost & Sullivan. "With Pexip, customers benefit from a feature-rich unified solution for HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The platform can integrate multiple applications and be employed in multiple environments, allowing customers to mix solutions from more than one vendor."

Pexip's platform allows customers to choose video meeting products and services in three categories. The first category is an end-to-end video meeting solution that can be easily launched from a PC, mobile device, or meeting room. The solution can be deployed on-premise, as a service, or as a dedicated instance in the Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, or Google Cloud Platform clouds. Pexip can simplify any self hosted deployment through its dedicated and managed Pexip Private Cloud offering. The second category is video infrastructure and application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow Pexip's video solutions to be embedded into or integrated with third-party solutions. The third category is video gateways for interoperability with Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

Pexip has been further extending its technology leadership with several groundbreaking innovations. One of its recently launched solutions is the Adaptive Composition, which leverages artificial intelligence to optimize continuously how each video feed is displayed. Another important innovation, the Pexip Room, natively integrates with Logitech's video bars, Rally Bar, Rally Bar Mini, and Logitech RoomMate to provide a consistent meeting experience from any location.

"By delivering a scalable and secure enterprise-grade infrastructure. Pexip has positioned itself as the missing rung between self-hosted and shared cloud video conferencing deployment options," remarked Jain. "Its differentiated value, innovative vision, and strong execution offer outstanding benefits to clients and elevate the overall user experience."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

