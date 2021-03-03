According to Switzerland-based trade body Swissolar, the country saw the deployment of over 430 MW of new solar PV systems last year.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland"s solar energy industry association Swissolar estimates that between 430 to 460 MW of new PV systems have been installed in 2020. If confirmed by official statistics, this would represent growth of 30-39% compared to 2019, when around 330 MW of solar was deployed. According to the association's analysts, the residential and commercial segments both performed strongly on the back of recent improvements to the country's solar ...

