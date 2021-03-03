Remind Improves Access to Communication for the 5 Million English Learners and Families in U.S. Schools

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Remind, the leading communication platform in education, announced their upcoming preferred language translation feature: a new way for educators to effectively engage with all families in their home languages.

Today, nearly 25 percent of public school students speak a language other than English at home. This has long presented a challenge for effective engagement, but the pandemic has made it clear that equitable, accessible communication is essential to building a strong school-home connection.

"English learners need a way to access critical information, resources, and support from their schools, while teachers and administrators need a way to reach and engage directly with families in a multilingual community," said Brian Grey, CEO of Remind. "Our new translation feature is designed specifically to tackle these barriers to communication."

With the new preferred language translation feature, messages are automatically translated through the Remind app and on the web. For organizations with the Remind plan, translation is available via SMS as well-no smartphone or broadband required. Translations are two-way, so parents can receive and respond to messages in their home language.

"Imagine how time-consuming it is for a teacher to manually translate and send messages to individual parents," said Grey. "Now imagine how difficult it is for a district administrator to communicate with families speaking 20 different languages."

Parents and families can choose from over 90 available languages for messaging on Remind, allowing administrators to reach all families in their home languages-both directly and at scale.

"We've always had translations as part of our communication platform. When we saw how disproportionally EL students were being affected by the pandemic, we knew we could do more. We wanted to improve equity by making multilingual communication as simple as possible for everyone," said Grey. "Our mission is to give every student the opportunity to succeed, and we believe our new preferred language translation feature is critical for administrators looking to meaningfully improve equity across their organization."

About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital. For more information, visit www.remind.com.

