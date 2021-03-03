Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Rock Samples Return 6.19% Copper and 0.404 g/t Gold Copper, Cobalt, Nickel, Zinc, Gold Mascarene Property New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received analytical results for 2020 prospecting rock samples collected at its Mascarene Property, located in southwest New Brunswick.



6.19% copper and 0.404 g/t gold (rubble sample adjacent to historic Wheal Louisiana Mine shaft)

Multiple samples from the southern region of the property at and near the historic Wheal Louisiana Mine workings returned significant values for copper (up to 6.19% Cu) with +/- anomalous values for gold, nickel and cobalt.

Three rock samples were collected from rubble near shafts at the historic Wheal Louisiana Mine, two of which returned:

6.19% copper and 0.404 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (mafic rock with sulfides).

0.86% copper and 0.197 g/t gold (quartz vein material with sulfides).

Three rock samples were collected from rubble near a historic pit approximately 300 meters north of the historic Wheal Louisiana Mine. Two of these samples (mafic intrusive with sulfides) returned:

0.84% copper, 355 ppm nickel and 250 ppm cobalt.

0.75% copper.

Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling were also conducted in the southwest region of the Mascarene Property, west-northwest of the historic Wheal Louisiana Mine. A sample of quartz vein float returned anomalous values of 2880 ppm copper (0.288%), 884 ppm nickel and 250 ppm cobalt.

The 2020 rock samples were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for gold assay by Fire Assay - AA and for multi-element analysis by four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis. The 2020 prospecting and rock geochemical sampling was conducted by a Qualified Person. ALS Canada Ltd. is independent of Great Atlantic.

Historic pits / shafts are reported in multiple regions of the Mascarene Property dating back to the 1800s (New Brunswick. Dept. of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mineral Assessment Reports and Mineral Occurrence Database files), of which Great Atlantic has located such workings in the south, west and east regions of the property.

Great Atlantic is currently conducting a diamond drilling program within the east region of the Mascarene Property (see Company News Release of February 26, 2021) in an area of anomalous (copper, zinc and / or gold) rock and soil samples collected by the Company during 2020 and within a broad magnetic high trend (identified during a 2001 government airborne magnetic survey). This zone of magnetic high anomalies extends through the entire Mascarene Property. Gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt and / or zinc mineralization is reported locally within and / or adjacent to this magnetic trend including two mineral occurrences with historic workings (Oliver Cameron Mine and Wheal Louisiana Mine occurrences) and within a small quarry referred to as the North Pit. Great Atlantic's management speculate this magnetic high trend to be associated with a buried mafic intrusion(s) and a possible target for mafic intrusive hosted copper-nickel-cobalt deposits.

The Mascarene Property covers an area of approximately 2,080 hectares. The property is located approximately 6 kilometers southwest of the town of Saint George. Access is excellent with paved provincial roads transecting the property and within close proximity of the property.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

